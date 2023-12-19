Let the people of Western region have a taste of power when you win – Chief of Nsein urges Mahama

Awulae Agyevi Kwame, Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Council, has appealed to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama to appoint more Indigenes from the Western Region into his cabinet when the party assumes power in January 7, 2025.

Awulae Agyevi Kwame made the appeal when former President Mahama called on him at his palace at Nsein in the Nzema-East Municipality as part of a-two-day Building Ghana Tour of the Western Region.

The Omanhene said the Western Region lagged behind in development with a myriad of Chieftaincy disputes.

Awulae Kwame mentioned deplorable roads in the Region with special reference to the Agona-Nkwanta to Takoradi stretch. the Esiama to Awiebo road, the Teleku-Bokazo to Simpa junction road and Samenye barrier to Half- Assini Road.

The Omanhene expressed misgivings about the celebration of Independence Day outside the Western Region for a longer time and reminded the government to bring next year’s celebration to the Western Region.

For his part, former President Mahama acknowledged the immense contributions of the Western Region to the development of the nation.

He said the erstwhile NDC government had a lot of Nzemas and indigenes from the Western Region.

The NDC Flagbearer said his administration would team up with traditional rulers to administer affairs of the nation.

Mr Mahama said he has the experience and expertise to rule the nation and appealed to the people to give him the nod in the December 7 Presidential elections.

He promised to ensure discipline in the fiscal policy to ensure that prices of goods and services become relatively stable to make life comfortable for Ghanaians.