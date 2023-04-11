“Let the resurrection power of Christ strengthen you in difficult times”

Apostle Kelly Joshua, Founder and General Overseer of the Charis Fire Ministries, has admonished Christians to lay hold onto the resurrection power of Jesus Christ during trying times.

The man of God gave the admonishing in a message to round of Easter celebration at the church’s auditorium in Aflao.

According to Apostle Joshua, Christ’s experience with suffering on the cross, his death and resurrection has “given us victory over sin, death and all human sufferings – and so Christians must claim the benefits of that great sacrifice the saviour made for the human race.”

“We as followers of Christ and believers in his good news, must have the hope that no matter the challenges we are faced with – no matter our trials and temptations in the course of our Christian journey, the sacrifice of the saviour on the cross and the power of His resurrection guaranteed an end to our sufferings and difficulties,” he said.

Apostle Joshua said, the Easter season should serve as a time for reflection and inner searching “to see if there be any wicked ways in us that required remedying in our walk with Christ Jesus.”

The man of God called for togetherness among Ghanaians and prayed for God’s intervention and wisdom for the leaders of the country.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant wisdom and understanding to the President and other leaders of our dear country in their desire to dedicate their time and lives to working for the good of all the people in our dear country Ghana,” he said.