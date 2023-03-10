Let us amplify women’s voices and support their leadership – GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it is important to amplify women’s voices, support their leadership and work towards a more just and equitable society for all.

It said women over the years have become instrumental in the national discourse hence the need to acknowledge and support their efforts.

Speaking on the back of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration and Ghana month, Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, said the day fell within the Ghana heritage month, and as a sector it was important that it acknowledged women as they celebrated their day.

“As an industry, the contribution of women, from tourism to hospitality, to art and a culture is incredible. So, on this day, we celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women in the sector and across the world, honour the progress made in the fight for gender equality and acknowledge the work that still needs to be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities and rights.”

He said, “women are very important to our national agenda and it is important that within the Ghana heritage month we acknowledge their contributions across board.”

Mr Kusi noted that a lot of women, within this month were involved in several activities to promote the rich culture heritage of the nation. They were also involved in Made in Ghana products and services that were important to the national economy.

He said the Authority acknowledges the incredible contributions that women made every day in their communities, workplaces and families and celebrate the diversity of experiences and perspectives they brought to the table and commit to supporting and uplifting women from all backgrounds.

Mr Kusi however noted that they acknowledged the challenges that women faced, including discrimination, and stand in solidarity with women all over the world who were fighting for their rights, safety and dignity.

“We will continue to appreciate and celebrate women in the world especially those within the sector and pray to God to continue to bless their handiwork.”

The IWD is a global day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

IWD has been celebrated for over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911, supported by over a million people.