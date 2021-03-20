Mr Guy Amarteifio, Volta and Oti Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has emphasised the need for citizens to appreciate and support the country’s poets and poetry.

He said poetry is a powerful tool that could bring positive changes in the lives of individuals and society at large as it helped open doors for a rich network of contacts.

Mr Amarteifio was speaking at a poetry competition held between five Senior High and Technical Schools- OLA, Mawuko Girls, Mawuli, Sokode, and Taviefe in the Ho Municipality.

It was organised by the GLA in collaboration with the Geothe Institut Ghana and Ehalakasa Community to commemorate this year’s World Poetry Day, which falls on March 21.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted March 21, as a World Poetry Day to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and engender languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities.

Mr Amarteifio said the competition was also aimed to whip up interest in the students concerning poetry and to make them know its importance so they could appreciate it.

The Director expressed hope that the competition would be an annual affair to help revive the spirit of poetry in students and the Region as a whole.

He urged the students to focus on their studies and avoid acts that could distract them from achieving their goals in life.

Mr Eric Gamadeku, Head of Supervision, Volta Regional Educational Directorate, underscored the importance of the Day, saying it enhanced reading, writing, teaching, and learning of poetry in educational institutions across the globe.

He said the Day also helped to give fresh recognition and impetus to the national, regional, and international poetry movement for a stronger and positive impact.

As Managers, Administrators, and Directors of Education that are mandated to champion implementation of educational policies and programmes including poetry as an aspect of the general curriculum, we are duty-bound to support a laudable programme like the World Poetry Day, he added.

At the end, Mawuli Senior High School beat the other participating schools to come tops, with OLA and Mawuko Girls’ Senior High Schools placing second and third respectively.

Some students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the event as educative and entertaining and were grateful to the organisers.

Master Francis Nuwordu, a student of Sokode Senior High Technical School told GNA the event has boosted his confidence and enlightened him more on the benefits of poetry.

The participants were given a certificate and some cash.