The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, has asked Ghanaians to bury their differences and work together to promote the speedy development of the nation.

He said as the country had crossed over peacefully to 2021, Ghanaians needed to unite as one people, no matter their tribe, family or political differences, to help make the country a better place for all to live.

Rt. Rev Andam, who is also the Bishop of Wesley Methodist Cathedral, at Adum in Kumasi, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

He said it was important for Ghanaians to be grateful to God for preserving, protecting and bringing the nation out successfully of all the tribulations and storms of the year.

Rt. Rev. Andan pointed out that 2020 would go down as one of the most challenging years in recent history of the world.

This is because for almost nine months of the entire year, the country had to contend with the global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated collateral damage, including; unprecedented loss of lives and changes in how people and businesses conducted their activities.

He commended the country’s healthcare professionals and all who worked tirelessly to keep the country safe and healthy in the midst of the pandemic, and prayed to God to help the world get an antidote to the problem.

Rt. Rev Andam urged political leaders to unite to help promote and protect the peace Ghanaians were enjoying in the country.

“I wish the good people of Ghana a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong”, he added.