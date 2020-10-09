Mr Albert Boamah, Sofoline branch Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked political parties and activists to be cautious in the way they transport their members for political activities.

He said the situation, where party activists and supporters were overloaded in pick-ups and buses and moving at top speed on the highways were disturbing and there was the need to stop it.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said with the onset of political campaigning activities and the approach of the Christmas festivities, there was the need for all stakeholders in the transport sector to come together to find a workable solution that would help reduce road fatalities in the country.

Mr Boamah who was reacting to the rising spate of road accidents in some parts of the country, pointed out that if care was not taken, the situation could escalate.

He said the increasing trend of road traffic accidents resulting in high fatalities and injuries was becoming frightening and a real challenge for all concerned agencies and stakeholders.

Mr Boamah stressed the need for the government to resource and strengthen the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order on the country’s roads.

He appealed to drivers to follow all the Road Traffic Regulations and take rest when they were tired, to avoid clashes.

Mr Boamah said most accidents occurred as a result of negligence on the part of drivers and the inability of passengers to also act when they found out that drivers were acting in contrary with the law.