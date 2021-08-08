Let us consolidate the peace in Dagbon – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged stakeholders in bringing harmony to the Dagbon Kingdom to continue to work to consolidate and sustain the prevailing peace in the area.

He made the call when he visited Yoo Naa, Abdulai Andani,Paramount Chief of Savelegu as part of his two-day working visit to the Northern Region.

The President told the Yoo Naa and his elders that his government was committed to ensuring that the peace in Dagbon was maintained. “All the assistance that my government provided to enable us to arrive at a settlement in Dagbon, which has brought peace and harmony to this ancient state, will continue to be forthcoming to make sure that we consolidate the peace and harmony that has taken place here”.

President Akufo-Addo had on Friday, August 6, on the commencement of his tour of the region, called on the Overlord of Dagbon, the Ya-Na, Mahama Abukari II at Yendi, where they agreed on the utmost need to preserve the peace, address the few remaining security threats to the Dagbon Traditional State, to enable the area unleash its economic potential for the general economic development of the Kingdom.

“I saw him yesterday, sitting in state, in a Dagbon which is now united and at peace, after which I went to see your brother, Mahamadu Abdulai, Mion Lana in Mion, and today I am here before you, the three people who are responsible for this historic achievement of peace and reconciliation, and unity in Dagbon”, he said to the Yoo Naa.

The President harped on the importance of traditional authority in the broader governance framework, saying, “the work of central government, and the various institutions of central government; can be enriched by the presence of some traditional rulers.”

“I intend soon to announce the participation of both yourself and your brother Mahamadu Abdulai in the work of my government,” he hinted.

Reiterating government’s focus on Technical and Vocational Education, President Akufo-Addo told the Yoo-Naa that government placed a great deal of importance on expanding access to TVET education, as it offered “the opportunities for self-employment to increase for our young people.”

He said, “industrial development in the area, of which the rice processing factory is part will gain even greater momentum here in Savelugu, and I want to put on record my appreciation and gratitude for the 2000 acres of land that you have dedicated to the Ministry of Trade as an Industrial Park to get industrial activity going here in Savelugu.”

On helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the President told the Yoo Naa that Government run into difficulties and supply of COVID-19 vaccines because of the global shortage of vaccines.

“But, I believe that the arrangements that have been made mean that those shortages are coming to an end, and very soon we will be able to respond to your appeal and ensure the vaccination of our people.

“I committed myself to seeing to the vaccination of 20 million Ghanaians, the entire adult population. And, despite the delays, with the information that is now in my hands, I believe that we will meet that objective by the end of November this year,” he added.