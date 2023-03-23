Let us continue working for the socio-economic development of Ledzokuku – MP

Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, has urged branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to continue working towards the socio-economic development of the constituency

He said though constituents had seen some developments in education, health, sanitation, fishing, skills training and entrepreneurship, the party needed to work more to be the preferred choice.

The MP said this when he filed his nomination to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

“Let’s continue to work towards the socio-economic development of Ledzokuku and to make the NDC more formidable to win the parliamentary and presidential elections come 2024 and beyond,” he said.

Mr Ayiku warned his supporters against the use of offensive language, adding that such behaviours tended to divide the party.

“Politics is about numbers, and it is important to use accommodating words to win the hearts of people rather than using abusive language.”

He urged party members to take keen interest in the electoral process and to educate their relatives and friends about the proposed voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commision.

The MP was accompanied by his campaign team, ward coordinators, Assembly members and branch executives to submit his nomination form.

He was the first candidate to file his nomination in the constituency.

Mr Frank Nii Dua, NDC Constituency Director of Elections and elections committee led by Mrs Esther Botchway received the forms on behalf of the party.