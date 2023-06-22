Let us do away with Politics of Ethnicity – Joe Ghartey

Presidential hopeful and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has called on NPP delegates to reject politics of enicity and tribalism.

He made this call when he met with the Upper West Regional Executive Committee on Wednesday, June 24, 2023 at Wa.

Hon. Ghartey said that the founding fathers of the tradition including R. S. Dombo would never be forgotten. He however stated that they should never be seen as the basis for tribal or ethnic politics.

He said in 1957 we became a nation. The then Gold Coast, Ashanti, the North and parts of Trans Volta Togoland joined together to form Ghana. He said that since then we have remained a nation; one nation. He said if we introduced entnicity into our politics we would be sowing a dangerous and poisonous seed and the fruits we would reap would definitely be bitter.

He stated that the delegares should vote for the best person and they should not rely on where the person came for.

Joe Ghartey said for him a very important criteria if not the most important was what the person has done for the NPP over the years. He said his service to NPP was from its inception in 1992 and he recounted among other things the role in the writing of the Stolen Verdict in 1993. Those present confirmed that he had served the Party diligently and recalled his role in 2009, during the Jirrapa bye election which arose because of the death of Hon Edward Salia.

Joe Ghartey said he had gathered experience in the Executive, where he served as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice as well as Railways Development Minister. Joe Ghartey also said he was a five term Member of Parliament who had also served as Deputy Speaker of Parlianent. As a President he said he would work with both sides of Parliament to carry the agenda of the Nation forward.

Joe Ghartey said he had a clear vision for Ghana based on the private sector and the role of government would be to support the private sector. He gave examples of how he would promote the educational sector and

health sector as major drivers of the economy.

The Regional Executivs thanked Joe Ghartey and wished him well assuring him that unlike when he stood against the President Nana Akufo-Addo before tge 2012 elections the Upper West would not disappoint him. They said he, Joe Ghartey was a good man with a good heart.