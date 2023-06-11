Let us empower the youth to secure Ghana’s future – Anloga DCE

Mr Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Anloga, has called for concerted efforts to empower the youth to secure Ghana’s future.

He said the youth, especially played a critical role in shaping the country’s destiny hence the need to commit to empowering them.

The DCE made the call in a speech during a civic forum at Anyanui E.P. Mission in the Anloga District to celebrate the 2023 Citizenship Week, which was graced by Miss Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and had in attendance, heads of departments, traditional leaders, pupils in Anyanui-Dzita enclave and the public.

The forum, held in honour of the NCCE Chairperson, saw her and other dignitaries plant memorial trees at the school, had some presentations and, cultural performance and poetry recitals from the pupils.

Mr Yormewu said the youth had a lot to contribute towards the nation’s development – from their energy and enthusiasm, fresh perspectives, innovative ideas to their power to bridge divides, foster understanding and promote tolerance for peace, necessary for development.

“As we celebrate this citizenship Week, we must recognise that the future of our nation lies in the hands of our youth. It is our responsibility to empower them with the necessary knowledge, skills and opportunities to actively participate in democratic processes to become responsible citizens, and to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s development.”

“As we commemorate 30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion, let us pay tribute to the invaluable role played by the youth in shaping our nation’s destiny. They are the torchbearers of our democracy, the architects of our future. Let us commit ourselves to empowering them, to listening to their aspirations, and to providing them with the platform they need to excel,” he concluded.

Superintendent of Police Thomas Yao Agbanyo, Anloga District Police Commander, used excerpts of the counsel of Togbi Sri I, the late Awoamefia of the Anlos to advise Ghanaian youths to contribute to crime free communities in the interest of the nation.

“My children, never forget that the evil doer is a community destroyer. Correct your children and discipline them in total righteousness. Theirs is the community/country … so that the community/nation will grow and develop in strength, love and bravery.”