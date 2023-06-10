Let us preserve health of Ocean Ecosystems- Kyei Yamoah

Stakeholders in the Fisheries sector have stressed the need to avoid all inimical human activities which threatened the very survival of the ocean and its resources.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Nsemkafo Consult and Convenor of Fisheries Alliance, Mr Kyei Kwadwo Yamoah and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi to mark World Oceans Day, stressed the need to sustainably use ocean resources for economic growth and improve upon livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystems.

“World Ocean Day is observed on June 08 every year, to raise global awareness about the importance of the oceans in our lives and the ways through which we can protect it.”

The theme for this year’s United Nations World Oceans Day is “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing.”

The statement said, “Our development approach should only be to promote economic opportunities, but also the protection and development of more intangible ‘blue’ resources such as traditional ways of life, carbon sequestration and coastal resilience in order to help vulnerable communities mitigate the devastating effects of poverty and climate change.”

It urged all to promote the environmental and ecological sustainability of the use of ocean resources.

The statement noted that one important challenge was to understand how to better manage the many aspects of oceanic sustainability, ranging from sustainable fisheries to ecosystem health to preventing pollution.

It identified Plastic Pollution as detrimental to aquatic and terrestrial animals as it destroyed their habitats at an alarming rate and contributed immensely to environmental pollution.

The statement believed that ” our collective actions to protect our oceans will aid in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 14 “Life Below Water”

It stressed an urgent need to support efforts at protecting the oceans and raising awareness of the damage that was being done to the oceans and the fish population.

The statement stated that the sustainable management of ocean resources required collaboration across borders and sectors through a variety of partnerships and therefore urged society to cherish and protect the ocean and the entirety of the blue planet