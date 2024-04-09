Let Us Preserve Our Culture, Tradition – PDL

On Wednesday, 10th April 2024, Muslims in Sierra Leone will join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate one of the holiest and most joyous days in the Islamic Calendar. People’s Democratic League (PDL) believes that celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr would help strengthen harmony, tolerance, fraternity, and mutual support among all Sierra Leoneans. The organization also assumes that the occasion would help various communities across the country to preserve, promote, and develop their culture and traditions.

Assalamu Alaikum, Waramatulahi Wabarakatuhu! The People’s Democratic League (PDL) would like to extend its best wishes to all Muslim Brothers and Sisters in Sierra Leone, who are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at home and abroad, for their happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid marks the end of the holy and blessed month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, charity, discipline, reflection, and renewal. The month of Ramadan is a period of significant prayer, fasting, and charitable deeds that demonstrate Muslims’ unwavering faith, love, and obedience to their Maker-Almighty Allah.

The festivities of this solemn occasion are a reminder that the Muslim community in Sierra Leone has a significant role to play in nation-building and attaining socio-economic development. May our Muslim Brothers and Sisters play their role in rebuilding Sierra Leone, and take great care of our environment.

This special holiday is for prayers and festivities, and time to forge social cohesion for the good of all Sierra Leoneans. Standing together in prayer is an act of solidarity that we pride ourselves on to continue as a peaceful, democratic, and freedom-loving nation.

Sierra Leone is a beautiful multi-ethnic society and social festivities like Eid teach the path toward national unity, national belonging, inclusivity, solidarity, and tolerance. Eid teaches us also to respect cultural diversity and, promote the values of inclusive democracy, socio-environmental justice, unity, and patriotism. The PDL sees Eid as an opportunity to unite all Sierra Leoneans to fight and bring an end to the spiral of hate that militates against peace, stability, social cohesion, development, and progress.

As Muslims celebrate this special joyous occasion, the PDL appeals for consideration of those less fortunate, and those who may be suffering. Let us make e special prayers for our compatriots and our nation. Let us make it a mandate to treat each other with respect, love, and compassion, to ensure that our hearts are pure and have no feelings of hate against others. Let us lead righteous lives and let us pray for Allah’s guidance and protection as we all have resolved to live together in peace, and harmony and to work for the progress of our nation.

Ramadan is a reminder to live our lives in worship of Allah at all times and to be willing to make sacrifices for His sake. Ramadan has been a peaceful and blessed month, when Muslims stood shoulder to shoulder, night after night in immense prayer and worship. They fulfilled their duty to the community with the regular hosting of iftar and dinner for the breaking of the fast.

The PDL owes the Sierra Leonean Muslim community a great deal of admiration for the profound manner in which they have held to their faith. The Holy Quran says: “And whosoever fears Allah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make way for him to get out (from every difficulty)” Surah al-Talaaq 65:2. This verse provides us with hope that no matter the challenges we face as a nation today, as long as we rely and keep our duty to God, He will guide and preserve us.

We live in a time where there is a breakdown of the social and moral fabric of our beloved country, prompted by unlimited social vices and degeneracy. Yet, with rededication and unity, we can change the situation for the good of Sierra Leone and all Sierra Leoneans.

This is the appropriate occasion that the PDL believes can reach out to our Muslim brothers and sisters with the understanding that we all own Sierra Leone together and all the resources and wealth therein. We may hold different and diversified views, and even belong here or on the other side, of the political divide, but, overall, Sierra Leone is our land and together we must forge and seek to unify and build a better Sierra Leone for all.

On this auspicious occasion, therefore, the PDL urges all Sierra Leoneans to learn from the examples and principles of our Muslim brothers and sisters and undertake to treat each other with respect, love, and compassion. Let us forge ahead and ensure that we do not acrimoniously divide, but be tolerant of each other. Eid teaches a lesson of peace, cordiality, and brotherhood. The bond of equality, amity, and harmony binds all human beings together.

As Allah grants this day for happiness and celebration, we urge every Sierra Leonean to celebrate the occasion with peace and make the most of it with family, friends, and the community. Eid-Ul-Fitr is also a reminder that after every hardship and sacrifice comes ease; it provides an opportunity for all of us to promote love, harmony, and goodwill in society.

Our world today continues to be characterized by suspicion, conflict, and misunderstanding, and here in Sierra Leone, the signs are disturbing and worrisome. May Almighty Allah shower His mercy and blessings upon our beloved nation. The PDL is hopeful that this holy festival will inspire all Sierra Leoneans toward peace, development, and sustainability. We recognize the important role that our Muslim Brothers and Sisters have always played in upholding and safeguarding democracy and freedom in Sierra Leone. We pray for every Sierra Leonean, both at home and abroad to celebrate this great occasion with mutual love and trust. And, may Allah Almighty grant every Sierra Leonean happiness and joy on this auspicious occasion.

Eid Mubarak to all!

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and National Leader

The People’s Democratic League

For and on behalf of members of the PDL