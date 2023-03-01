Let us unite for Central Tongu to progress – ‘Dufia’ of Mafi- Adidome

Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has called for peace from all indigenes in projecting Mafi-Adidome and the entire Traditional Area.

He said there must be constant partnership between the traditional leadership and the local Assembly toward championing the needed factors required for bringing growth and unity to the area.

Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman made the call when he called on Mr Thomas Moore Zonyra, the District Chief Executive of the area to formally inform and present his certificate of gazette to the Assembly as well as offering him plans to induct him into the Traditional Council.

With his kingmakers from the Toh-Tovie Clan, elders, and members from the Mafi Traditional Council present, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman, who is also the Head of the Toh-Tovie Clan, reiterated his commitment to eradicating youth unemployment in the area.

He said the good people of Mafi-Adidome and Central Tongu must rise above pettiness and come together to bring back the past glory of the area, adding “we can only see development if we remain to live in unity regardless of the differences.”

Commenting on development issues in the area, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman said he would liaise with the Assembly to have a proper development plan to serve as a fulcrum to accelerate development.

On security, he said the Police Service in the area must be equipped with the needed resources to deliver their mandate effectively “because crime related issues are on the rise in the area.”

On youth development and others, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman called for the construction of a recreational facility to empower the youth in the area for self-development and dependence.

He also assured the DCE of his readiness to assist the assembly in every aspect of their development agenda.

Mr Thomas Zonyra, on his part, thanked the delegation for the visit and called for a more deepened collaboration between the assembly and the chieftaincy institution for development.

“This is a sign of respect and legal recognition as a gazetted chief. Let us assist each other for development to strive in our area,” he appealed.

He however, assured that the assembly would not fail on its mandate to ensure the right things were done.

Dr Gideon Quarcoo, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, who is also an elder of the Royal Toh- Tovie clan, during the presentation of the gazette certificate on behalf of Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman, commended the DCE for availing himself.

Chiefs from the ‘Awanutorwo’ of Mafi State including Togbe Asafo Buatri IV, acting President of the Mafi Traditional Council, Togbe Agu Asamoah Kwanta III, a divisional chief, Togbe Akliku Ahorne II, Togbe Awudza Adabla XV, and Togbe Aboetaka IV formed part of the delegation.

Other issues regarding peace and development in the area were discussed.