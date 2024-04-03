‘Let Us Uphold The Fundamental Tenets Of Our Democracy’- Akatsi North DCE

Source: Nice Azi

Mr. Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North in the Volta Region has called on Ghanaians to recommit themselves to upholding the fundamental tenets of the nation’s democracy.

“Let us strive to foster a more inclusive society where every individual is afforded equal opportunity. Let us stand united in defending our democracy against all threats, both foreign and domestic.”

Mr. Peter Ofosu made the call during the 67th Independence Anniversary parade at the Ave Senior High School (Avesco) park on Wednesday.

He said Ghana’s democracy may have tramped on imperfections, but its resilience remained steadfast and has withstood the test of time, surmounted obstacles, and emerged stronger with each trial.

“The nation’s foundation rests firmly on democracy, built on the pillars of freedom and justice. It represents a solid trust in the authority of every citizen, where each individual’s voice carries weight.”

Mr. Peter Ofosu said the nation’s democracy mirrors the collective principles, cherished freedoms, and the vibrant variety of Ghana’s multicultural society.

He stated that the country has since become a beacon of democracy and peace in Africa, with a stable political system, which called for pride as Ghanaians.

“As we commemorate our democracy today, it is imperative that we recognise the responsibilities it entails. Democracy thrives on active engagement, informed participation, and others to the common good for all.”

This, he said, necessitated open dialogue, respectful discourse, and collective action to tackle the challenges confronting society.

He added that Ghana has come a long way, making significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Notably in the Akatsi North District he said, included the District Central Market, Livestock market, the recently commissioned magnificent District Court Complex with a bungalow for the Magistrate, and the “Agenda 111 Hospital Project” which is progressing steadily.”

“With these, the Akatsi North District cannot be said to be overlooked in the infrastructural pride of our democracy.”

Mr. Peter Ofosu also urged all citizens to remember to honor the sacrifices of their forefathers and others, who fought tirelessly for our freedom.

“However, as we celebrate our achievements, we must also acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. Our country still faces challenges, such as poverty, inequality, and dishonesty among others. But I do not doubt that we will overcome these challenges and continue to move forward.”

School-going children drawn from 11 schools across the District took part in the event which was under the theme, “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”