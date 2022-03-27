Let Your Christian Lives Reflect In Your Outer Behaviour – Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori- Akyea

Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori- Akyea, Tema Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, has asked Christians to let their Christian lives reflect in their outer behaviour.

Rt. Rev. Ofori-Akyea made the call at the official opening of the first biennial general meeting and 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowship of the Tema Diocese of the Church in Ho.

The three-day meeting, which is on the theme, “Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ,” is attended by over 150 delegates from 15 Circuits in the Diocese.

Rt. Rev. Ofori-Akyea said living a transformed life in Christ meant a total surrender to God in totality and not, “a matter of entertainment, dancing and singing in church alone.”

He admonished Christians to turn away from sin and detached themselves from earthly pleasures and rededicate themselves to the service of God.

“Let us not succumb to the power of Satan who exercises his authority in this world,” he advised.

He advised them to do away with arrogance, pride and self-sufficiency and rather be humble, faithful and protect their integrity as Christians.

Mr Robert Andrew Taylor, Diocesan Chairman of the Fellowship said the leadership of the Fellowship was working assiduously to revive all dormant branches and circuit councils.

He said the fellowship in the Diocese achieved a growth rate of 13 per cent by increasing the branches from 49 to 57, circuit councils from 14 to 16 and membership rose from 1,376 to 1,581.

Mr Taylor said the Fellowship had plans to build a 200-seat capacity church auditorium for Mount Sinai Society, New Land in the Ashaiman North Circuit.

He disclosed that the Ho section of the Diocese would become a fully fledge Diocese in October.

Mr Alfred Sakyi, Lay Chairman of the Diocese, in a fraternal message said living for Christ could only occur effectively when one allowed the Holy Spirit to lead him.

He appealed to people to assist the Church to achieve its Strategic Plan for 2022 – 2028 dubbed “Agenda for Revival and Growth.”

“As men of this church, you will continue to be relied upon as key resource providers in the areas of finance and human resources,” he said.

Mr. Sakyi hinted that the 25th Annual Synod of the Diocese which would culminate in the election of a Bishop of the Ho Diocese and concurrent election of Lay Chairmen for the Tema and Ho Dioceses would be held in Ho.

There were fraternal greetings from other groups in the Church.

The occasion was announced earlier with a float through the principal streets of Ho Municipal.