The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre at Ashaiman, has asked the youth to let their lifestyle on social media “show the Christ” in them.

He, therefore, advised them to be mindful of what they posted on social media.

The Reverend Minister, said social media had the ability to expose people’s lifestyles to known and unknown persons and must be patronised with caution.

Rev. Quamson, in a sermon on Sunday said, “Don’t go about posting provocative pictures and other conflicting images on such platforms, you may not know who is reading or watching.”

He said though the platforms appeared virtual, they housed an existing community of people of various beliefs and value systems and asked the youth not to allow themselves to be swayed by activities on such platforms.

Rev. Quamsom, urged the congregants to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by government and the World Health Organisation because the virus was still prevalent with the number of cases rising.

He asked them to be ambassadors of a COVID-19 free nation and educate others on the safety measures.

Rev. Quamson, said they should wear their nose masks properly and keep their hands clean by washing them with soap under running water or use of hand sanitizers.