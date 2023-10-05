Leti Arts of Ghana outdoors puzzle scout mobile game

Leti Arts, a Ghanaian mobile game developer that develops cross-platform interactive media products based on African history and folklore has announced its latest mobile game called Puzzle Scout.

Puzzle Scout, according to Leti, is aimed at not only providing users with an entertaining gaming experience but also making a significant impact on the local community with as low as $0.99.

The game, available on both iOS and Android, employs narrative-driven approaches, incorporating indigenous knowledge systems, oral traditions, and diverse perspectives to foster a sense of cultural pride.

With this game, Leti Arts is creating opportunities for children to acquire valuable game development skills while supporting local game developers in accessing crucial funding and resources to boost their projects.

As gaming becomes more vibrant than ever in this digital era, it offers countless possibilities for creativity, innovation, and education, and it is crucial to empower the younger generation. Our commitment to fostering talent, nurturing young minds, and accelerating the African game industry to higher dimensions inspired us to create Puzzle Scout, an engaging and educational mobile game.

By playing Puzzle Scout, users help elevate the company’s academy “STEAM Academy”, an educational platform, that teaches children fundamental game development skills such as Coding, Game Design, and Animation. This means that by playing the game, the kids are equipped with relevant STEM skills that enhance their creativity and critical thinking abilities, setting them on the path to becoming future game developers.

Moreover, Puzzle Scout is not only a gateway for skill development but also a channel for supporting local talent. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be dedicated to funding local game developers in our community. This initiative aims to nurture creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, ensuring that promising talents have the resources and funding they need to access the market and bring their game ideas to life.

Leti Arts Founder and CEO, – Eyram Tawiah said: “We believe that Puzzle Scout is not just a game but a catalyst for positive change within our community. The new game demonstrates Leti’s capability to challenge prevailing historical narratives, offer alternative perspectives, and engage players in meaningful and participatory experiences, while also creating giants and entrepreneurs.”

“We bear in mind that the representation of African history and culture has been marginalized and distorted within mainstream media and educational systems, perpetuating stereotypes and misconceptions, and our research interest was to investigate how games coded by creative enterprises such as Leti can serve as an effective platform to promote cultural inclusivity and empower Africans“, he added.

According to him, “Purchasing Puzzle Scout from the App Store or Google Play Store is a direct way for individuals and families to contribute to this meaningful cause. By downloading the game, players not only enrich their gaming experience but also invest in the future of aspiring game developers and the education of local children. Every download counts and makes a difference”.