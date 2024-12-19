Let’s advocate inclusiveness for persons with Disabilities- Dept of Children

The Central Regional Office of the Department of Children has urged the media to increase advocacy on inclusiveness for person with disabilities.

She said there were untapped potential in them that could be harnessed for national development thus the need to bring them to the fore in terms of decision making and other relevant discussions.

Madam Ivy Amartey, the Regional Director of the Department told the media to be intentional in reporting on issues affecting persons with disabilities to help influence decisions.

At a meeting to educate journalists in the Region on caring for children with visual impairment, she briefed them on some challenges faced by the special group.

She urged the media to prioritize needs of persons with disabilities for their growth.

The media persons were drawn from all the 22 MMDAs in the Region.

Mr George Nana Frimpong, Coordinator of Ghana Federation of Persons with Disabilities asked the media to educate the public to end the stigmatization and treatment to help their growth.