Let’s all participate in economic reconstruction – Rev. Minister

The Very Rev Isaac Justice Arhin-Yorke, Bishop’s Deputy of the Wa-Bolgatanga Mission Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has called for collective efforts of the Christian community to help transform the country’s economic situation.

He said the obsessed economic challenges the country faced in 2022 which nearly breakdown the nation’s economy also dearly affected the activities of the churches.

The Very Rev Arhin-Yorke made the call during the “Covenant Service” at the Rev Paul Adu Methodist Church, Wa.

The Methodist Church Ghana holds the “Covenant Service” every first Sunday of the year to enable the Christian believers of the Methodist fraternity renew their covenant relationship with God, the object of the Christian faith.

“The socio-economic challenges even affected our religious and worship life. Let’s put those setbacks behind us, and collectively worship God in truth and sincerity to help us bring the economy back on track. The rebuilding of the economic mess of the country depends on all of us”, he explained.

The Very Rev Arhin-Yorke also urged Christians to live exemplary lives by emulating the life of Jesus Christ and to eschew all acts that Jesus abhorred including corruption and exploitation.

“In the Holy Scriptures, Jesus Christ always stood for the poor and marginalised. He never cherished those who took undue advantage of their neighbours especially the poor and marginalised.

So, as you do business with others do not cheat and inflict pain. You shouldn’t also extort. Again, do not be corrupt. All these are unhealthy signs of exploitation that Jesus Christ abhors”, he explained.

The Very Rev. Minister encouraged the congregants to have faith and trust in God for his care but added that God’s continuous care for humanity would depend on the healthy relationship they built with Him.

“It is therefore imperative that as we have renewed our covenant relationship with Him today, try your possible best to renew your commitment to the Lord as well”, Very Rev Arhin-Yorke said.

While referencing Exodus 14:13 in the Holy Bible which says “Fear not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord”, he indicated that God is dependable.

He, therefore, encouraged the congregants to remain calm and move on and that when the challenges of their lives became insurmountable, God would intervene.

The Very Rev Arhin-Yorke entreated them to live purposeful lives that affected people positively through their God-given virtues to enable society and all its institutions function well.

“Continue to help the Church to save lives. We shall be the ultimate beneficiaries in the end for doing that”, he added.