Members of the Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders in Ghana (EPGRLG) has called on all politicians and their supporters to be circumspect and decorous in their utterances and actions.

“We appeal to all politicians and their followers to exercise restraint and help calm tensions before, during and after the General Elections.

“Maintaining diverse political views is healthy but this should not be a gateway for violence, a statement signed by the Right Reverend Professor J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman ( EPGRL), and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said in Accra.

It said the Group, as a religious entity does not support a particular candidate or a party, but rather supports democracy and so it would continue to work for peaceful, free and just elections in the country.

It said as faith leaders, they were called to bear witness to their faith and commitment to peace, and would condemn any action that would lead to the disruption of peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.

It acknowledged that politics affects the day to day lives of the people, therefore, the faith community had a role in the promotion of a democratic culture.

“We assure all faith leaders, churches, mosques and the political parties of our prayers and our longing to always accompany Christians, Muslims and the people of Ghana in our search for sustainable peace, justice and democracy”, the statement added.

In a related development, the Leadership of the Christian Community has announced its intent to monitor the ongoing 2020 Voter Registration Exercise to ascertain compliance to the COVID- 19 protocols and the smooth implementation of the exercise.

It called on the media to partner the Ecumenical Bodies in the observation of the exercise and their effort to educate the public on the dos and don’ts accordingly.

“We believe that together, our modest contribution will go a long way to improve Voter Registration and Elections in Ghana”, the Group said.

