Let’s Appreciate Our Heroes While They Live – Bishop Professor Okechy Gilbert

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Ho

The Word and Spirit Divinity College and Theological Seminary of West Africa, based in Ghana and Nigeria, has honoured twenty-two (22) selected individuals from Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria for their meritorious services to the development of their communities, professions, and countries at large.

The award ceremony over the weekend at Ho in the Volta Region saw the recipients getting a medal and a beautiful citation as their awards.

The Award Ceremony coincided with the graduation of some diploma, degree, master, and doctoral degree students of the College and the ordination of some fourteen (14) pastors for the ministry.

The event, which brought together several dignitaries from all walks of life, also included the family members of the awardees.

The awardees, some of whom included traditional rulers, civil servants, and politicians, have not only distinguished themselves in their world of work but also impacted and continue to impact lives in various ways.

They were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of A. Dominion Limited at Ho, Mr. Stephen Komla Adom, Director General of the Ghana Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Hon. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, an English Language Teacher at Mawuli School, Ho, Mr. Ebenezer Kwame Mawunya Krakani, Paramount Chief of the Agotime Traditional Area, Nene Nuer Keteku IV, Volta Regional Co-ordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), DSP Faustina Awumey, and the Ho Central Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rev. Frank Ahaze.

The others consist of a Togolese Lawyer, Philanthropist, and Lecturer at the University of Lome, Togo, Dr. Agnina Yacoubou, Co-Founder/Co-ordinator of the Centre Enterprise Development, Owerri (CEDO) and Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, Owerri, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, Senior Special Advisor on Diaspora Matters to the President of Nigeria, Hon. Moses O. T. Owharo, the Founder and Rector of Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship and Founder of the Volta Regional Association of Real Estate Development, Rev. Dr. Bright Adonai, Gospel Artist, Founder and President of LED Music Group in Ghana, Minister Dzifa Lord-Evans, the Headmistress of Akome Senior High Technical School, Ms. Florence Ama Doh-Nani and the Senior Pastor of the Heaven Gate Assembly of the Goshen Ministries, Rev. Godswill Elorm Courage.

The rest were a Real Estate Developer, Musician and CEO of Think of Paradise Enterprise, Elder Ing. Joshua Amadi, Founder of Doelyne Enterprise Limited at Ho, Mr. Christian Doe Kofi Hokey, Evangelist and Pastor, Rev. King Raylight Madukaku as well as an Educationist and Proprietor of Wallahs’ Academy in Ho, Mr. Maxwell Yao Worlanyo Wallahs.

Executive President and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the ICOF University, USA, Bishop Professor Okechy Gilbert, told our news team the rationale behind the awards.

According to him, Africans do not have the legacies of their heroes, a situation he noted is partly responsible for the woes of the African continent. Rev. Professor Okechy stressed the need for society to honour its people when they are alive and not when they have died and gone, saying the Bible also supports this assertion of honouring people.

He regretted that Africans have always gone to any extent to borrow money for expensive funerals of their lost family members and relatives but are surprisingly unable to support such family members to go to the hospital when they were alive.

In his view, there should be a paradigm shift in this behavior for the continent to progress in peace and development.

One of the beneficiaries of the awards, Mr. Stephen Komla Adom, described the honour as a great day for him and urged the youth to be hardworking, consistent, and persistent in their endeavours.

He dedicated the award to his excellent and trusted friend, Mr. Godwin Tay of Keta, saying he has been a great inspiration to him. ‘Whatever I have achieved today, I dedicate it to him’, Mr. Adom stated.

The A. Dominion CEO advised the youth to carefully select their friends, explaining that good friends would enhance a great deal of encouragement in times of challenges and traumatic periods. ‘We should look out for the kind of people we associate with – it is important’, Mr. Adom emphasized.

For his part, Mr. Ebenezer Kwame Krakani of Mawuli School, Ho, told our reporters that he was grateful for the honour given to him. According to him, the award was a factor that motivated him to do his best in grooming his students, Mawuli School, and Mother Ghana.

Rev. Professor Okechy also presented Special Wall Clocks on behalf of the Church to five other ‘special’ dignitaries for their contribution to developing the Church and the College since 2000.

They included Apostle General Christopher Titriku, Apostle Dr. Ernest Amenu, Togbe, and Rev. Professor W. K. Opare.

The Royal Awards went to the Asogli State Warlord, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu IV, and the Dutorfia of the Ziavi Traditional Area, Togbe Adza Nye IV.