Let’s Appreciate Role Of The Supporters Union – Mustapha Mohammed

Sports is the most precious commodity we can hand on to the next generation considering how Ghanaians are attached to sports particularly football.

In as much as we talk about the Black Stars, we should also recognize the fact that Supporters Unions also very important and form the integral part of the sport/team. Both are needed to make the sport enjoyable and attractive.

We need the supporters and fans because of the inspiration and motivation they offer to the players and officials.

Today, the media :news papers, radio, TV stations and other online platforms all hailed the Black Stars but forgot and failed to recognize the efforts of the supporters groups who have sacrifice their time, resources and lives to on to cheer the Black Stars in Kumasi and Abuja in Nigeria to ensure that Ghana is among the best of the best in football at Qatar 2022.

Ghanaian football history has made it known to us that in 1972 the national team was attacked and their bus was set ablaze after beating the Super Eagle of Nigeria 3-1 in Lagos.

Dark history nearly repeated itself again when we all witnessed stones, bottles and other missiles thrown onto the pitch by Nigerian fans just to show their dissatisfaction for losing to the great Black Stars of Ghana. Kudo’s to Nigerian security for safeguarding Ghana supporters, journalists and the Black Stars team .

However, our qualification would not have been possible without adding the necessary ingredient like the Ghana Supporters Unions.

Many believe that their presence has contributed immensely for Ghana qualification to Qatar 2022.

Ultimately, the Black Stars have really brought joy and happiness on the face of many Ghanaians and beyond.

The supporters unions equally deserves attention since they are part of the Black Stars win.

It is good that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has recognized them and appreciate them.

I want to use this platform to appeal to companies and individuals with cash to support and sponsor the supporters unions.

There are many of them and they are all important, but when ever the Black Stars play, they should be one and unite under the Ghana Flag.

Long live Ghana Sports, long live the supporters, long live the Black Stars and Ghana Football.

By Mustapha Mohammed

Physical Educationist, President of Footvolley Association of Ghana

Chairman of Nima Beach Soccer Club