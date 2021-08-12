Let’s avoid flooded zones-NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO) has cautioned the public against the use of flooded areas as parts of the country experience heavy rains, this morning.

“If you have not set off yet, please be very careful, and do not move if you are likely to encounter floods. If you have already set off, please do not attempt crossing flooded paths or roads. Find a place to seek shelter until the floods subside.”

Mr George Ayisi, Director of Communications, NADMO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said floods could be very tricky by their looks, adding that a seemingly harmless little pool of water could easily sweep off an entire car or even a bus.

“No matter how robust your car might be or harmless a flooded area might seem, please be patient and wait for the water to sink off before you move,” he said.