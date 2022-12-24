Let’s be measured in our celebration -Political Parties

Three political parties have celebrated the resilience of the citizenry in sailing through what they described as a difficult year, and called for a measured celebration throughout the festive season.

While acknowledging that the economic challenges experienced this year had taken a toll on the quality of life of the people, they expressed hope that the ensuing year would be better.

In separate engagements with the Ghana News Agency, the representatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) appealed to motorists to be cautious and patient on the road to ensure accident-free festive season.

Mr Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications, NPP, said the Party recognised that times had been hard for the citizenry and encouraged them to continue to have faith in the Government to turn things around in 2023.

“We wish all Ghanaians a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. It’s been a good, difficult, and hopeful year. Our goal is to continue to work hard to make sure that we bring absolute comfort to Ghanaians.

“The challenges we faced this year and when COVID came has been very telling. Ghanaians have endured a lot of hardships. We recognise that and we are committing ourselves to a better year 2023 to begin to turn the tide,” he said.

In a written message sent to the GNA, Ms Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary, NDC, described 2023 as one of the difficult years for the people, occasioned by rising inflation, unemployment and job losses.

She appealed to the people to “remain steadfast” and support the NDC to wrestle power from the ruling NPP in 2024.

“I share in the pain of Ghanaians and ask everyone to remain steadfast and be confident that the next NDC Government will turn the economy around and make Ghana a happy place for all irrespective of their status.

“Let us remember to celebrate in moderation and stay safe on our roads so that together we can continue to hold the Government accountable in the coming year,” Ms Asamoah said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary, CPP, asked the citizenry to be hopeful that things would get better in the years ahead in spite of the current challenges.

“The CPP wants to encourage all Ghanaians that with God on our side, we as a Country will see better days. We at the CPP know that Ghana will be great again and the glory of the nation will resurface again. Ghana, the shining Star of Africa, shall shine again among its peers on the Continent.

“We should also remember that all is not lost because even if we have nothing at this moment, we have ourselves, as one people, one nation with one destiny ready to soar high in spite of the hindrances,” she said.