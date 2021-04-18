digital migration
The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor, Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre at Ashaiman, has asked parents and guardians to be mindful of what their children watched on Television.

He said it was their responsibility to monitor children and the type of media content they were exposed to.

Rev. Quamson who stated this during Sunday service, said it was the only way that parents would prevent children from falling prey to unfriendly media contents.

He described recent reports of teenage murders as disturbing and said “these generation needs much attention and teachings from the word of God.”

Rev. Quamson advised Christiana to always ensure their children joined teens or children’s services at church.

