Let’s Be Patient With Akufo-Addo To Turn Things Around – NPP Communicator

Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) George Ayisi, has asked Ghanaians to be patient with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because he’s left with two years to make things right.

According to him, “Ghana is hard” but a little patience with the President could turn the fortunes of the country around for everyone to enjoy.

“But I believe he still has time and, so, let us be patient with him he has always had the track record of sending Ghana to the promise land, ”George Ayisi told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-Based Original 91.9 FM

“He still has two more years to go,” he added

“He can do it, this is the time to do it, this is the time to take some of the bold decisions because he has nothing to lose.”