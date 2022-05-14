Let’s Build The Nation Together – Mayor

Ghanaians should give their all in their respective fields of endeavour to help the nation achieve her development aspirations, Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Mayor of Kumasi, has advised.

“The citizenry has no business sitting on the fence and expect the Government alone to shoulder the responsibility of building a prosperous nation,” he observed,” he said.

According to him, hard work, discipline and patriotism could not be ignored by any society seeking sustainable growth, therefore, it was appropriate that the people resolved to overcome the lukewarm attitude to work.

Mr Pyne gave the advice at a sod-cutting ceremony in Kumasi, for work to commence on the redevelopment of the Santasi Market, a public-private partnership project being executed to enhance business activities.

The ultra-modern market, when completed, will have lockable stores, sheds, crèche, fire station, police post, clinic, pharmacy, solar panels, off-loading space, as well as a 20-seater toilet facility.

The project is being supervised by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and expected to be completed in 24 months.

Mr Pyne said the Santasi Market had huge economic potential given its strategic location and the dense population within the sub-metropolitan area.

“It is prudent and economically viable to redevelop a standard market befitting of the growing population at Santasi,” the mayor noted.

He said as part of efforts to open up Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, the KMA was implementing the Sustainable Urban Mobility Programme, an initiative designed to improve the infrastructural base of the metropolis.

The Programme, according to him, would see to the redevelopment of the Krofrom, Amakom, Patasi and Moshie Zongo satellite markets to help beef up commercial activities in order to create wealth for the people.

Nana Sei Atta II, the Sasamohene to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stressed the need for the contractors to do due diligence in completing the project as scheduled.

Mr Joseph Kojo Otoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abba Investment Limited, contractors of the project, promised that the market would be completed on time as planned.