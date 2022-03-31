Lets Celebrate Heroes Changing Lives Globally’ – Brian Amoateng Endorses HAG 2022 Awards

UK-based Ghanaian pastor Brian Jones Amoateng is CEO of the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) and the founder of Brian Jones Ministries has been inspiring young people with iYES for several years. Many people have been empowered by iYES speakers, made up of experienced ministers, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

“Endorsing the Humanitarian Awards Global is an opportunity to celebrate and uncover heroes impacting lives worldwide. I believe that highlighting these change-makers and organizations will not only celebrate them, but also build a strong platform for them, giving voice and opportunity while building positive attitudes in the world,” he said.

This year’s ceremony themed ‘Celebrating Change Makers,’ is held annually to recognize and honour change-makers with the aim of highlighting the importance of incredible contributions to society.