The Forum for Public Sector Association and Unions is calling for the celebration of May Day under Labour Centres.

It said such celebrations would “recognise Trade Centre Plurality” in the country.

The Labour Centres are: the Trades Union Congress, the Ghana Federation of Labour and the Forum for Public Sector Association and Unions.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Chairman of the Forum, made up of workers in the health and educational sectors and Civil and Local Government, said the decision would give May Day celebration a national character.

