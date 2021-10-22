Let’s change our attitude towards the environment to improve sanitation- President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to change their attitude towards the environment and improve sanitation in the country.

He said there must be a collective effort and a change of people’s behavior towards the environment to have a cleaner nation.

Speaking at the launch of “Operation Clean Your Frontage’ in Accra, the President noted that logistics, resources and statutes alone could not address the sanitation challenges confronting the nation.

Sanitation, he said, was a challange” that can not be overcome not just by logistics, bye—laws and rules of engagement, but a change in our attitude and behaviour. ”

Operation Clean Your Frontage is one of interventions under the “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” agenda initiated recently by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to mobilise and empower all urban actors to respond to the region’s waste management and sanitation challenges.

The “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign would make it mandatory for Property Owners, public Institutions and the citizens to clean and green their frontage and all open spaces around their property

Accra, with a population of over five million people, the President noted, put a strain on utility services and sanitation in the capital city.

He said the launch of the campaign was an essential step to his commitment to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, and charged the people of Accra to collaborate with the various assemblies and mandated institutions to make the campaign a success.