Let’s come together and campaign for election 2028 – Alfred Obeng to NPP members

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the former Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, has rallied the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a social media post, Alfred Obeng-Boateng outlined the impact of elections on candidates and party members and urged the NPP to come together and plan for the 2028 elections.

“During electioneering campaigns, most people think it is the duty of only those contesting—Parliamentary and Presidential Candidates—and therefore leave the work to these individuals and the party executives alone.

“However, when we win the election, the benefits go beyond them, and when we lose, the consequences affect many. Civil servants and public servants who have worked for years may end up losing their jobs unfairly. Apart from job losses, some also face intimidation and victimization at their workplaces simply because they are perceived to be sympathizers of the NPP.

“As we prepare for the 2028 election from the opposition, let us all come together as members or sympathizers of the NPP, particularly TESCON members, and campaign for power.”

Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, former MP for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, made these remarks during a programme organized by the KNUST TESCON branch on Sunday, March 30, 2025.