Let’s desist from giving alms to street children – Dr Ernestina Tetteh

Dr Ernestina Tetteh, Convener of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) working with street children, has advised Ghanaians to desist from giving alms to children on the street to discourage them from begging,

She said that had become necessary to help the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and the Department of Social Welfare to completely take the children off the streets.

Dr Tetteh gave the advice at a programme organised by the MoGCSP in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Non-Profit Organisations working with street children to commemorate the International Day for Street Children in Accra.

The national theme for the celebration is: “The role of the everyday Ghanaian in addressing the issues of children in street situation.’’

Street Children are children for whom the street has become their habitual abode and or source of livelihood; and who are inadequately protected and supervised by responsible adults.

International Day for Street Children is celebrated globally on 12 April every year to provide street children with a voice for their rights not to be ignored.

The global theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘‘Safe Spaces.’’

Globally, there are over 150 million street children.

Data from a census in the Greater Accra Region in 2010 by the Department of Social Welfare, indicates that 61,492 children are growing on the streets.

Another Census taken within the Central Business District of Kumasi in 2021 by three local Non- Governmental Organisations counted a total of 6,693 street children.

Dr Tetteh noted that the children hardly benefitted from such gestures because adults or their parents took the monies from them and said it must be discouraged.

She said it was true that some of the children in the streets needed help, but that help must be well coordinated through the Ministry for the good of the children and not giving of alms in the streets, which exposed the children to dangers.

Dr Tetteh said they could not be in the streets for the rest of their lives and reiterated the need to support efforts at taking children off the streets and helping them through education to become responsible adults.