Let’s discipline our children – Esumajahene

Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Paramount Chief of the Essumaja Traditional Area, in the Ashanti Region, has emphasized the need for parents to instill discipline in children and take interest in their development.

According to him, some parents expressed less or no interest in the development of their children, and said such children eventually became deviates in society.

“We need to keep our children disciplined. We need to constantly be there for our children. We need to be part of their development.

“There are still parents who do not even know their female children have even menstruated. It is all because they are not paying attention to what the girl child or even the male child is doing,” he said.

Nana Ntrama, a former student of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, said this when he addressed the 16th speech and prize-giving day celebration of his alma mater.

The occasion brought together past students of NAVASCO, known as Nabias, staff and students of the school, and other stakeholders including parents.

It was on the theme: “Quality education, the role of parents, teachers and stakeholders.”

Speaking on the theme, Nana Ntrama said it was important for stakeholders to acknowledge that quality education and the upbringing of a child was not the sole responsibility of schools alone.

“We all as a people have a responsibility to play. They say a good child is raised by the village, not only the father, not the religious groups, but everybody in that village has a role to play,” he said.

The Chief further advised parents and guardians to spend ample time with their children as that would afford them the opportunity to know their concerns and guide them to grow into responsible parents in the future.

Nana Ntrama, who is also the Benkumhene of the Asanteman Traditional Council, said NAVASCO was a place of excellence, development and discipline, emphasizing that “It will continue to be the light of the north.”

Pe Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, who is also a Nabia, called on past students of the school to establish a “Nabia Fund” to cater for the education of brilliant but needy Nabias.

He said needy but brilliant students from the school struggled to get themselves into tertiary institutions, owing to financial challenges, and noted that the fund would support such past students to continue with their education.

Ms. Mercy Babachuweh, the Headmistress of NAVASCO, said the total student enrollment for 2023 was 1,989, with 137 teaching and 66 non-teaching staff.

She said the school also received letters of posting from seven National Service Personnel to augment the staff strength.

“We need up to three teachers for the Visual Arts Department and 20 non-teaching staff, especially for the kitchen and security sections,” she added.

Ms. Babachuweh said out of the total number of students, 1,234 were males and 755 females.

She indicated that 572 first years were admitted, of which 356 were males and 216 females, while second year students were 631, comprising 401 males and 230 females.

Third year students, she said were 786, out of which 477 were males and 309 females,

“The number of day students has increased. The attendant result is an increase in truancy,” she noted.

Ms. Babachuweh disclosed that the Board and Management of the school had taken a decision to go single-track, and said even though they may experience a rough start in terms of infrastructure, they would eventually reduce the stress management and staff underwent all year without leave.