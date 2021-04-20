The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) extends warm greetings to you all.

After an informed and critical analysis of recent issues, and following consultation on better governance, we wish to highlight the following;

1. Majority of people in Ghana and abroad fall victim to misinformation and propaganda due to the fact that there is no credible access to direct information.

2. Even with availability of information on relevant and credible platforms such as the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) website, the information is sometimes misinterpreted.

3. For better media engagement and coverage it is important to have a channel that information can be accessed easily and updated frequently.

It is on this premise that as the Secretary General of the NPC-Ghana with the endorsement of NPC Ghana Executive has decided to have an occasional update on all the dealings of NPC-Ghana in the development and promotion of Para Sports and the Paralympic movement in the country.

This will engulf all issues but tailored to the most pressing at any particular moment.

Currently, with the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic games, kindly receive the following attached information on qualifications in the official NPC-Ghana bi-weekly updates.

We also welcome you to get in touch with us via email at [email protected] to highlight any specific topics that you wish to feature in the bi weekly updates. This will help us to better schedule and address all issues. It will equally foster transparency and eliminate all kinds of speculation and malicious propaganda.

Source – Peter Adjei (Secretary General NPC Ghana)