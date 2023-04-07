Let’s embrace peace and reconciliation with Christ ‘s crucifixion – Rev Dr Biney

Christians have been urged to embrace peace and reconciliation as they observe the death of Christ on Good Friday.

Reverend Dr David Biney, Area Head Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Cape Coast said the death and resurrection of Christ was refreshing tenet of Christianity, hence, the need to revive their hope with love among humanity.

‘ King Pilate and Herod were not in good terms, but the death of Jesus Christ brought them together, and we need to emulate that as Christians’, he said.

Giving his Good Friday message in an interview, he advised Christians to reconcile with one another and endeavour to resolve every misunderstandings among them.

Rev Biney admonished them to eschew hatred, anger, backbiting among other things that divided Christians to appreciate the huge sacrifice God made for mankind.

He told them to reflect on the legacies of Christ to build strong relationships to foster unity and peace in Ghana and across the globe.

Easter’s significance is to forgive, show love and reconcile with each other, and thus, called on all to forgive and forget to gain the benefits of Christ’s death.

The Area Head Pastor called on Ghanaians to remain steadfast, seek God and not to be moved by the waves and bad airs that blow around them.

Though Christians are facing challenges due to the economic crisis, he charged them to have faith in Christ who created and promised to safeguard them in difficult times.

He advised them to be optimistic and faithful to God that he would make a way where there seemed to be no way.

Easter is observed to remember the sacrifices Jesus Christ made on the Cross of Calvary, and His Resurrection, and Christians use the occasion to seek forgiveness of their sins and reconcile with one another.