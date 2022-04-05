Mr Israel Nii Adjei Brown, the Director of Research at Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), has urged fishers to desist and end all forms of illegal fishing which was driving the colapse of country’s small pelagic fishery.

“Gone were the days where fishers experienced bumper harvest between July and August, unfortunately, the sitaution is not the same now due to the illegalities on the sea”

Mr. Brown made this known at the Regional Regatta competition organised at Winneba as part of the 7th Meeting of OACPS Ministers of Fisheries and Aquaculture scheduled to take place in Accra, from Tuesday April to Friday 08 this year.

The event was organized by the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) with funding from the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

The Regatta was between five artisanal fisher groups, and won by God is good, followed by Isaiah, Star 2, Agege Boys number 2 and Morocco in that respective order and was awarded with cash prizes after the competition.

The Director called on artisanal fishers to comply with the closed season to help replenish the fish stocks adding that artisanal fishers play important role in the Ghana’s economy and food value chain.

“ Ghana’s fisheries resources are overexploited and a number of management measures are being rolled out to ensure recovery of fish stocks” he added.

Mr Brown told that there was an ongoing national campaign against illegal and unregulated fishing practices such as transhipment at sea, popularly called “Saiko” and needed collaboration of all stakeholders to reduce the canker to the barest minimum.

The OACPS meeting provides an opportunity for ministers, policy makers, professionals and practitioners from different blocks (African, Caribbean and Pacific) to exchange ideas, knowledge, experiences, policies and best practices for improved fisheries.

For his part, Neenyi Kow Bowie II, the Gyaasehen of Woarabeba, a surburb of Winneba called for unity among the residents to help develop the area since the major employment was fishing.

“A lot can be achieved if the major asafo companies come together and work towards a common goal” he said