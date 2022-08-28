Let’s ensure a United leadership – Chiefs told

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Former President of the Republic of Ghana has called on chiefs to enchew all forms misunderstandings and ensure United leadership to work towards the development of the country.

He told the royal majesties to work with one purpose to boost the local economy towards contributing their quota of development nation.

The Former President who was the Special Guest of Honor for the 2022 Nkusukum Odambea Festival in his address applauded the Traditional Area for their efforts and support to national development.

The year’s celebration was on the theme; Mobilizing young people for development of Nkusukum Traditional Area.

Former President Mahama noted that the youth were the future leaders hence their ambitions, objectives must be factored in all policies for the betterment of all

He said that the youth were beginning to disperse for the lack of opportunities and lack of avenues for self advancement.

“Currently the country’s economy is in dire straits and it gives course for disperse “ he added.

Former President Mahama called on leadership to sit up thus it would be a serious problem when the young people loose faith in the democracy.

He told them to put in place the needed initiative to turn around the economic situation and circumstances.

Additionally he stated that the opposition critics and suggestion when necessary but does that in good faith not because they want to subvert the Government but to ensure the economy survives.

He pledged his commitment to work closely with the chiefs for the development of Nkusukum Traditional Area.

Former President Mahama noted that Festivals have changed from swearing allegiance to the overload of the Area but making stock of development and plan strategically for the future