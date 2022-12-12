Let’s ensure bush fire-free season – Krachi East Fire Commander

Assistant Divisional Officer One, Mr Victor Kodzo Kudoadzi, the Municipal Fire Commander of Krachi East has appealed to students, parents and staff of All Stars College at Kparekpare near Dambai, to be advocates against bushfires in the area.

“Let’s make the bushfire phenomenon a distance development and should not become an annual affair.”

He therefore called on chiefs, opinion leaders, traditional authorities and other stakeholders to collaborate with the Ghana National Fire Service campaign to prevent bushfires from destroying the environment, foodstuffs, and property in the enclave.

Mr Kudoadzi said, the Municipal Fire Command would continue to mobilise, train, monitor and direct the activities of Fire Volunteer squads and Watchdog Committees to overcome the menace completely.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said his outfit was seeking to prevent the adverse repercussions of uncontrolled bushfires and its associated post-harvest losses especially in farming areas.

He said the emphasis of the campaign message was on the avoidance of setting fire to the bush as it could burn beyond the intended jurisdiction.

He told the GNA that bush burning was a criminal act and punishable by PNDC Law 229, (Act 1990), which prohibited the starting of fire irrespective of the reason and said such people if caught would be made to face the law.