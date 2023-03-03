Let’s ensure uninterrupted power supply necessary for economic growth – Nyarko-Danquah

Ms Diana Adwoa Nyarko-Danquah, the General Manager of Megamax Electronic Limited, says uninterrupted power supply affects the economic growth of countries.

She said industry and individuals could only be productive with constant power supply, thus power was a prerequisite for industrial grow, which translated into economic growth.

Ms Nyarko-Danquah said this at the launch of the Ecoflow grange of Power Stations, on Thursday, in Accra.

She said over the years, Megamax had been one of the major players in the home appliance industry and had been committed to serving the public with energy efficiency equipment for indoor and outdoor activities.

She said the Power Station was a very convenient way to power gadgets and appliances, and encouraged all to acquire one and be assured of uninterrupted, safe, clean and reliable power supply.

Mr Samuel Ayim Mawuli, Head of Business Development at Megamax Electronic Limited, said the Ecoflow range of products were a portable Power Station and a bigger power bank that would enable the storage of energy for later use.

He said with the complexity of installing Solar Power, the Station came in handy to provide instant power supper for all home and industry appliances.

“It is an integrated solution which is plug and play, very easy to use. We saw it as a fantastic solution to introduce to clients because with solar when the sun is down, you are unable to generate enough electricity and a lot of people have issues with acquiring a bigger battery bank, so we saw this as a great solution to filling that gap,” he said.

Mr Ayim said as a Company they were targeting residential facilities, offices, schools, hospitals, and the average Ghanaian because power or electricity was an indispensable part of human lives.

He said the Stations were in two series, the River and Delta Series with the River being a much smaller and portable version that powered small appliances, while the Delta Series Powered larger equipment.

“For these series we have different capacities ranging from 300 Watts to 600 Watts for the river version and 700 to 3600 Watts for the delta version,” he said.

Mr Ayim noted that “because of the start up cost we have taken an innovative step by partnering with some banks to be able to give our potential customers some time to pay.”

He said the Station had a smart technology that managed power prudently for it not to drain beyond the required capacity.

He said Ecoflow was an integrated device, which was cost efficient, produced no noise, no fumes, no cost of operation apart from charging.

“We believe that with the right level of education and appreciation of the solution, consumers should be able to acquire and use them for personal and commercial purposes,” he added.