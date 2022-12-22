Let’s exercise highest form of responsibility during the yuletide – Rev. Dzomeku

The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on Ghanaians to exercise the highest form of responsibility in all that they do during the yuletide period.

He said it was also important to remind everyone that there was life after Christmas.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku said this in a Christmas message on behalf of the Church’s Synod Committee Executive and the Synod Committee in Accra on Thursday.

“We appeal to our drivers to be measured in their speeding and also to ensure that they do not drive under the influence of fatigue or alcohol,” he added.

He said to revelers, “we call on them to do so responsively so that as a nation we do not record any casualties during the holidays.”

The Moderator said the year 2022 had been a very challenging one for all as a nation and even as individuals due to current economic crises.

He said as a Church, Christmas was very significant, and its benefits could not be overemphasized as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku said hence the yuletide should be a period dedicated to sober reflections and gratitude to God for giving His Son to the world.

“Just as we prepare physically to receive our guests, we should all be making frantic efforts to receive Christ as his second coming is imminent,” he said.

He said everybody ought to know that, unlike His first coming when he came as a Saviour, he would come as an impartial judge when he appears the Second time.

The Moderator, therefore, appealed to every individual, especially those who were yet to come into the saving knowledge of Jesus to prepare their hearts to receive the King of kings as their Lord and personal Saviour.

He said as Christmas brings good tidings, Ghanaians should share this good news about the birth of the world’s Saviour with all and sundry.

He expressed the hope that the impending year 2023 would be better with good tidings in every sphere of our national lives.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku said the Church’s theme for the New Year is “Be Ye Holy ” based on 1Peter 1:14-16 and it was their expectation that individual Ghanaians would consciously and intentionally live holy lives in the year 2023 and beyond.

“By doing so, we trust God that our holy lifestyles would erode the current high levels of corruption and nib galamsey as well as other social vices in the bud,” he added.

The Moderator wished every Ghanaian a very Merry Christmas and a pleasant and productive 2023 in advance.