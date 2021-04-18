Pastor Mensa Otabil
Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, has asked Christians to find safety, peace and rest in the Lord when faced with challenges.

He said they should emulate David who found rest in the Lord when his enemies had risen against him.

“Even in those times he trusted the Lord to give him peace, rest and safety,” Pastor Otabil said.

Preaching on his “Word to go” broadcast series on the topic: “The Lord makes me dwell in Safety,” the General Overseer, said there was a place for intense prayer and a time to trust in God’s safety.

“If God does not give you safety and peace who will?” He asked.

Pastor Otabil said after “we have prayed, we must trust the Lord for safety in all our life issues.”

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEither Bawumia for 2024 or mass defections – Alhaj Bamba
Next articleLet’s be mindful of what children watch on TV – Pastor
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here