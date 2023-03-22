Let’s fuse African feel into real estate projects – Jannah Villas

Real Estate business continues to grow in leaps and bounds with the increasing demand for places of residence by members of the high-class in society.

The industry goes a long way to boost different levers of the economy from importation of building materials through to local production of others and the use of local human resource in the building process.

For a company like Jannah Villas, a new real estate and property management outfit, there is the increasing need to continue to build alliances and consolidate the gains that the industry has chalked over the years despite existing economic challenges.

Jannah Vilas, a real estate company, recently unveiled a 60-bedroom apartment hotel at Adentan in Accra.

Speaking at the launch of the hotel apartments at a ceremony at Adentan in Accra on Saturday, the Board Chairman of the company, Osman Barrie, said the facility is expected to provide a serene home-like apartment hotel environment different from the usual hotel facilities available in the hospitality industry in Ghana.

He said the hotel apartments would in addition afford guests a unique ambiance for a short or extended stay from home with their families as well.

“There are bed and breakfast studio apartments suitable for groups, families and friends that need privacy while on vacation or short stay, with access to a swimming pool, play area and outdoor kitchen,” he added.

Jannah Villas, located a few kilometres from the West Africa Senior High School at Adentan, has a fully furnished two bedroom apartments, restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool, conference hall and event space.

Hawa Suleiman, a senior official had this to say: “Jannah means heaven in Arabic and that is the experience that we look to giving our clients and patrons.

“Additionally, we have a unique proposition in the form of pro-African fittings and furnishing where we prioritize for instance bamboo and African wood to replace some steel fittings. Ours, is to create that African and cosmopolitan feel, call it an Afro-politan experience for clients.”

Shelter and its importance

Shelter is an important part of life, an importance emphasized by the role of accommodation on the Abraham Maslow Theory of Needs.

Shelter is a safety need according to Maslow’s theory and recent moves by government with the rent policy, National Rental Assistance Scheme, shows that government is keen on seeing to quality accommodation and safety of citizens.