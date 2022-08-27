Let’s Give Unity & Peace A Chance – Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu Urges

The Chairman National Association of Zongo Chiefs in Ghana, Zongo Chief of Tamale and Spiritual Leader and Chief Imam of Ahlulbayt Muslim community in Northern Ghana, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu has called for unity among Muslim communities since that would grant them the desired strength, and courage to pursue their goals.

According to him, when those goals are achieved it will be impossible for an external force to crush, break or harm any individual from their united community.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu was addressing World Hausa Day when he indicated that people feel strong and secure in societies and networks where there are less conflicts and more understanding.

“We will not only grow faster but shall also achieve something bigger and better as long we remain united,” he said, stressing that “Unity is the greatest blessing of Almighty Allah and the major element of success in every aspect of life.”

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu urged all to ignore the little shortfalls of one another, and learn how to forgive one another in order to avoid unwarranted conflicts.

Negotiations and decency in approach, he said, must be keen in resolving differences.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu also pointed out that “Let me remind you that, there are million languages in this world but there’s this particular language known and understood by all. This very language is so sweet that even the death and dumb can understand it when it is spoken to them. To keep love flowing, I entreat each and everyone here not to only learn that language but also endeavour to speak it most often. Ladies and gentlemen this language is call smile,” asking all to allow “Love, care, patience and tolerance that use to help us live together in harmony as one family are either diminishing or ignored.”

Today, he indicated, violence is seen as an acceptable way of addressing conflicts yet, people still bend from their original route as people of dignity, morality and culture in addition to the best religion.

He questioned the use of children in political violence, chieftaincy disputes, saying that unity represents togetherness therefore, it is standing together for every thick and thin that matter.

“Unity always leads a harmonious and fulfilling life. Not only humans but even animals unite to work together. We are people of religion precisely Muslims and that is enough for us to strengthen our bonds day by day. Islam is the religion of peace and harmony. It is a religion of tranquillity and brotherhood among people. Islam teaches unity which is the most important ingredient for the survival of people on this planet.”

He quoted the Quran and stated that “Allah says in Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 10: “The believers are brothers, so reconcile between your brothers, and remain conscious of Allah, so that you may receive mercy”

Allah says in Quran in Surah Al-Anfal, verse 46: [Quran 8:46] And obey Allah and His Messenger, and do not dispute, lest you falter and lose your courage. And be steadfast. Allah is with the steadfast.”

With that, he encouraged all to endeavour to adopt empathy towards one another since empathetic attitude is an important factor for the good physical and mental health of both sides, the ability to see things from another person’s perspective and empathize with anther’s emotions plays a vital role for a balanced and healthy society.

He also averred that people who love each other fully and truly are the happiest people in the world, hence they may have little, they may have nothing, but they are happy people.

“Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.We should not allow any negative influence to break our unity because some people and forces still try to break us to divide us because they know what we can do when we are together.”