Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, Founder of the Perez Chapel, has said it was time the Church gave opportunity to the younger generation to take up leadership roles.



He said as the present generation aged it was important that younger people be empowered and introduced into the limelight to avoid the creation of vacuum in leadership and service to mankind.

Bishop Agyin Asare said at this year’s Christmas Service at the Perez Dome in Accra.

He said the time to groom, mentor and guide the youth to lead was now and challenge the Church and organisations to help the youth lead.

The Reverend Dr. Selaise Agyin Asare, first son of the Bishop and Resident Pastor, Perez Chapel, Perez Dome, Dzowulu Junction, in a sermon, said Jesus as the ‘chief strategist’ guided believers to make exceptional decisions in their endeavors.

He said the celebration of His birth was an opportunity for people to connect and live in peace as He (Christ) is the “Prince of Peace”.

The colourful service was held under strict COVID-19 protocols.