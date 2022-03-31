Let’s Harness Prospects Of Africa Through Digitalization – Dr Chris Kporda

Dr Chris Kpodar, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited, says the prospects of Africa could be well harnessed through Digitalization and investment in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Kpodar, who is a Chief Technical Adviser of the Center for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA), said African countries had the potential to compete in the global market equally by using Artificial Intelligence to propel development on the continent.

According to him, the various leaders on the continent needed to adapt to the modern trends of solving societal challenges, using Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Kpodar, who served as a Consultant for Africa and the Middle East advising governments and companies on investment, stated at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency.

The forum was on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and sustainable development.”

Dr Kpodar said scientific data indicated that over 80 per cent of jobs in the global market could be affected by the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence modules in the next ten years.

He said Artificial Intelligence would help cure some lapses in the various institutions, stressing that bribery and corruption could be dealt with, saying sophisticated gadgets would be deployed to do basically what humans were employed to do.

Dr Kpodar again explained that Ghana could become a pacesetter for digitalization, adding that once the implementation was done right, things would begin to move in the right direction to bring the needed development which would cater to the wellbeing of the African people.

He reiterated the need for Africans to be strategic to acquire the needed knowledge on using Artificial Intelligence technology to solve many of the problems confronting the continent.

Dr Kpodar encouraged young people to acquire skills in artificial intelligence and explore its benefits as well as for industrialization.

“Everyone who wants to be relevant in this age does not require just reading and writing but knowing and applying artificial intelligence, therefore, I have always advocated that no education should take place without practical training,” he said.

Dr. Kpodar explained that artificial intelligence alone could make the world food-sufficient and poverty-free if adopted and applied well.

He said artificial intelligence could be used for a wide range of things, including setting rain patterns favourable for planting and harvesting seasons, which will be a more sustainable way of producing and storing food all year long.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, called on the African Union to fast track the implementation of the African Digital Transformation Strategy (DTS) and the AU Communication and Advocacy Strategy (CAS), as well as the Union’s Brand and Communication Style Guideline adopted in 2019.

Mr Ameyibor said the role of digital technologies and innovation was important in the achievement of the vision and goals of the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development.