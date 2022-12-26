Let’s help the vulnerable this festive season – Catholic Bishop

The Right Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has called on Christians to help the poor and the needy in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“There are people on the street who beg to survive. The economic hardship in the country is unbearable.A

“Those unable to pay school fees, hospital bills, and other difficulties are many. They need the attention of those who can help them to survive,” he said.

The Archbishop of Accra said this in a sermon at a Christmas Vigil mass at St. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Teshie, in Accra.

“No one among us must go without clothing or food. We need to produce fruit worthy of repentance,” he said.

The birth of Jesus Christ, Archbishop Kwofie stated, was an occasion to appreciate God’s faithfulness and blessings on humanity over the years.

“Our prayer for God is to transform us for his glory and share love, divinity, and care with humanity,” he said.

He said God created mankind in his own image and that Christmas renewed in Christians God’s mercy and love for humanity.

The birth of Christ, he said was the restoration of Christians to their original grace and admonished all to help ease the sufferings of humanity during the economic situation.

He charged leaders to develop a comprehensive policy to address the graduate unemployment rate in the country.

“Our system of education makes it difficult for graduates to create their own jobs and be self-reliant.

“We need a sustainable mechanism that would direct and encourage the youth to make informed choices for their technical and vocational education,” he said.

Archbishop Kwofie advised against acts of exploitation, stressing cheating was prohibited by God.

“No faith in God is good enough if it does not take seriously the project of bridging the gap between the poor and the rich. Faith in God must go hand in hand with action,” he said.

The Archbishop said those who follow God must learn from the example of religion, which was the law of love that regulated all human interactions.