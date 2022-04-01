Let’s Improve Black Stars Squad – Godwin Attram

Godwin Attram former member of the senior national team, the Black Stars has urge the technical team to cast their net wide on player selection, to improve the squad ahead of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

According to Attram, there was the need to scout around the world to fish out quality Ghanaian players who were willing and ready to play for Ghana.

Ghana edged the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 1-1 score-line to qualify for the global showpiece for the fourth time.

The Black Stars played 0-0 with their perennial rivals in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi and qualified over Nigeria on an away goal rule.

After the match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the former Black Stars player told the GNA Sports that Ghana needed to remain focused if they were to fancy their chances at the tournament.

“Now, we need to stay focused for the World Cup and call players on merit. Players who are willing and ready to serve the nation and I believe this would help the nation.

“This current Black Stars were called on merit, but we should also aim to get players who would be invited to be on merit,” he added.

He said, “We still have many talents out there. We need to find a data base for all players plying their trade outside Ghana and it is very important. We have young players who are vibrant on the pitch to give us the results. We need to get them”.

He congratulated the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the players, technical team and fans for the various roles they played in Ghana’s qualification to the world cup.