Let’s incorporate sustainability in our businesses to achieve SDGs

Professor Douglas Boateng, Board Chairman of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards (ISS), has called on the government, stakeholders and private companies to incorporate sustainability in their businesses to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

That, he said would create a more global sustainable and social responsible world for a better future for the upcoming generations.

Prof Boateng was speaking at the ISS Awards ceremony in Accra on the theme: “Sustainability and the Economy: Building a Sustainable Future for All”.

The Awards sought to acknowledge individuals and organizations making significant contributions to sustainable development and social investment in Ghana.

Prof Boateng said by prioritising environmental sustainability, it would transform the health of people in societies which would reduce the high cost of medical care system in Ghana and across the world.

He encouraged all to participate in the agenda of achieving the SDGs for a better future.

“Your commitment to sustainability is not only commendable but also shaping the future”, he added.

On the awards, he said the goal was to learn from, connect with individuals and organizations that embrace sustainability principles with responsibility, equity, and transparency.

Mrs Akosua Menu, Deputy CEO of National Youth Authority, who delivered a speech on behalf of The Mrs Samira Bawumia, said environmental sustainability served as a reminder of the pivotal role it played in building the economy and shaping the destiny of the nation.

She said it explored the dynamic interplay between environmental responsibility and economic growth, emphasising the imperative of ensuring that the prosperity was intricately woven with sustainability for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mrs Menu said that it was crucial to acknowledge the profound impact that corporations, both large and small, had on the achievement of the SDGs.

The SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity.

She said by “aligning the actions with these global goals, we can collectively address the interconnected challenges facing our world.”

She urged all to continue working hand in hand, government, private sector, and civil society, to build economic prosperity.

Professor Richard Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) said companies, institutions, governments and individuals must stop illegal mining as it threatened the economy, environment and the world.

He said statistics showed evidence of how undebatable it was destroying water bodies and environment and the solutions were to educate both stakeholders and students on the demerits of earth generation.

“To educate and shape the mindset of the next generation to learn environmental stewardship is must-do for us,” he added.

He urged governments, private industries and agencies to obtain a sustainable approach of environmental management adding “we should leverage research and expertise to retrieving mercury from the soil to save the environment, and we can plant wetland plants such as cattail to filter contaminated water bodies.”

“As we build a sustainable future we must prioritise inclusivity and social equity,” he added.

FBN Bank Ghana PLC, won the Best Charitable and Philanthropic 2023 Award, Anglo Gold Ashanti Iduapem Mine, also won Economic Empowerment Award, United Bank for Africa (UBA) also won Best in Educational Sustainability Project, while Volta River Authority (VRA), received an award for Company in Employee Volunteering Initiatives.