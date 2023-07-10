Let’s inculcate fight against corruption in the youth – GACC

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Nartey, Executive Director of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, has encouraged youth participation in the fight against corruption.

Mrs. Nartey noted that the youth, particularly adolescents, would be educated on the need of combating this societal scourge through school-based sensitization initiatives as part of activities to mark the 2023 AU Anti-Corruption Day slated for July 11.

The AU Anti-Corruption Day is on the theme: “Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption: Achievements and Challenges”.

She said this in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency as part of the project “Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality,” and share perspective on GACC project dubbed: “Building Evidence for Increased Accountability in Ghana through a Multi-Stakeholder Accountability Initiative”.

It is a commemorate District-Level Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day which is slated for July 11, a day set aside by the AU to recognize the vast progress that has been made and cognizant of the need to continually reflect on approaches to end corruption.

She explained that GACC in collaboration with its Local Accountability Networks with funding support from William and Flora Hewlett Foundation was commemorating the 2023 African Anti-Corruption Day in 31 districts across 14 regions in Ghana.

Mrs. Narteh, supported by Ms. Pamela Laourou, Communication Assistant, and Mr. Samuel Harrison-Codjoe GACC’s Programmes Manager said fighting corruption was a common obligation, as well as educating the youth on the risks and reasons not to engage in corruption, “”we may assist to alleviate society’s biggest ailment”.

She said GACC would engage the youth in the fight against corruption through anti-corruption groups and existing civic clubs in senior high schools and universities.

She stated that the sensitization and awareness creation would educate students on the need of fighting corruption as well as the bad consequences it had on the country and their future.

Even if corruption cannot be totally eradicated from society, raising awareness and educating people will keep them on their toes in the fight against this huge societal issue.

Mrs. Nartey noted that if the youth were sensitised and educated against corruption, which was one of the key goals, it would help them become watchdogs in society and assist limit corruption.

Mr. Harrison-Codjoe added that” these young people would be sensitised and educated about the direct impact of corruption on their daily lives and future.

“Fighting corruption is a community responsibility, these young people are in one of the important areas where the battle against corruption will help them become advocates of corruption in the environment in which they find themselves”, he said.