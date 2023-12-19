Let’s Invest In Our Athletes – Charles Osei Asibey

A Vice President of Ghana Athletics in charge of Administration, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey has made a passionate appeal to the government and corporate Ghana to invest in Track & Field as it is the leading sports federation and has potential to win medals at the up coming 13th African Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at an end of year Press Briefing on the activities of Ghana Athletics, he expressed that a fraction of the amount invested in a single Black Stars football game can do so much for Athletics.

“We are better than most nations when it comes to Track & Field, but they put in a lot of funds and that is what we should be doing” he said.

“We want to create a strategic partnership with the media to promote our sports so that we attract more sponsors and meet our goals at the 2023 African and 2024 Olympic Games” he added.

Mr. Bawah Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics who gave an overview of their programs in the last season and coming year emphasized that they can do better with the right investment and make Ghana regain its past glories.

He thanked all who have supported them with their new democratic dispensation since 2009 which has seen them organsing four free and fair elections.

He commended the past administrations and congratulated the new executive members and sub committees including media, sponsorship and marketing, women’s commission, schools sports, welfare, medical, psychological, international relations and ethics.

Mr. Fuseini released plans of Ghana Athletics plus their targets for 2024, such as registration of athletes and clubs, building data base, organizing schools sports, encouraging student athletes, collaboration with SESSA, operating an open door administration and getting ready for the African Games.

According to Bawah, many technical officers have been trained for local and international Championships preceding the Games which they are seriously preparing for to put smiles on faces of Ghanaians.

Madam Fillipina Frimpong, the new CEO of Ghana Athletics also announced the calendar for the year involving local and international competitions as well as plans for camping, while Mr. Andrews Agbo Kitcher, another Vice President gave out plans for sponsorships and fund raising.

Present at the meeting were Abdulai Issifu Danso, Abu Tongo, Comfort Selby Agyapong, Chris Darko -Amankrah and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, all members of the new executive. Samalatu Musa was chosen as new general secretary.